Blackpool crowned North West Community Club of the season

The six regional winners have all been named Your Move Community Club of the Season for the outstanding work they have delivered off the pitch.

All six will receive their award on Tuesday, April 19 at a special ceremony at the House of Commons in London.

Members of the Blackpool FC Community Trust team whose efforts saw Blackpool named the EFL's North West Community Club of the season

Blackpool won the North West regional award because of it's ability to engage with its community in new ways, for example through the development of a new Independent School offering full-time education for Year 10 and 11 students who require an alternative to the traditional school setting.

Opened at Bloomfield Road last October, the Blackpool FC School offers traditional maths, English, and science subjects to GCSE level, while also providing project-based learning and BTEC Sports.

The other regional winners were Middlesbrough (North East and Yorkshire), Derby County (Midlands), Milton Keynes Dons (South East and East), AFC Wimbledon (London) and Plymouth Argyle (South West and West).

Overall winners are to be announced at the EFL awards on April 24.

Blackpool FC Community Trust was also named Community Club of the Season accolade at the North West Football Awards last November.

This week's regional awards have been announced as part of the EFL's first Week of Action, highlighting he contribution of football clubs to their communities.

An EFL statement read: “Each of the clubs have made a significant difference to the lives of people in their local areas through projects designed to tackle societal issues, such as loneliness, food poverty and education, amongst others.

“All 72 EFL Clubs, through their Club Community Organisations, deliver a wide range of projects 365 day per year focusing on improving health and wellbeing, raising aspirations, realising potential and building stronger, more cohesive communities.

“Using the appeal of football, EFL Clubs collectively invest over £59m in their communities annually.”

Rick Parry, Chair of the EFL, said: "The EFL Week of Action is an opportunity for us to celebrate this invaluable work and demonstrate the remarkable difference clubs have on their communities away from the pitch."

Liam Scully, Chair of the EFL Trust, said: "Clubs’ work in their communities happens on a huge scale day in day out and directly aligns with priorities for the people in our communities both locally and on a national scale.