Blackpool boss Neil Critchley 'can't help but be impressed' by Preston North End's Ryan Lowe

The 43-year-old has improved Preston’s fortunes since taking over at Deepdale at the start of December.

Languishing in 18th when he arrived from Plymouth Argyle, Lowe immediately saw an upturn in form, although their results have dropped off in recent weeks.

The Lilywhites currently sit 15th, one point and one position below the Seasiders having played a game more than Critchley’s men.

It’s not a major surprise Lowe has improved PNE though given the success he enjoyed with both Bury and Plymouth, winning promotion from League Two with both sides.

“Lowey and (first-team coach) Mike Marsh are two really good football people, two good coaches,” Critchley said.

“Lowey did a fantastic job at Plymouth and he’s used to the system they’ve been playing and they’re well-drilled at doing it.

Ryan Lowe has enjoyed an impressive start to his career in management

“They know how to play with the ball, they want to keep the ball, they want to play football and that’s Lowey, he’s an attack-minded coach who wants to have the ball and score goals. I’m sure this game will be no different.

“They have good, experienced Championship players and good quality all around the pitch and we know we will have to be 100 per cent there mentally and physically to take on a really good team.”

Critchley knows Lowe relatively well having worked alongside him during his time at Crewe, when he was making his first foray into coaching.

“I was a younger coach there when Ryan was in the first-team, so I’ve known him since the Crewe days,” Pool’s head coach said.

“I’ve been nothing but impressed with what he’s done so far as a manager, you can’t not be.

“Look at the job he did at Bury, he carried that on with Plymouth and he quite rightly got an opportunity to move up the ladder and he’s done a really impressive job wherever he’s been.

“I think the Preston team we face on Tuesday night will be a different type of team to the one we faced earlier in the season.

“Ryan wants to stamp his mark on Preston and the way they play and you can’t fail but be impressed by the job he’s done so far.