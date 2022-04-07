Blackpool and District Youth Football League match of the week: Bispham JFF Vipers v Kirkham Junior Blues

Both teams have changed little over their three seasons of organised football, showing great team spirit and understanding in our match of the week at Bispham Gala Fields.

Vipers manager Craig Haydon told The Gazette: “It was a really good game between two totally committed and very competitive teams. We're unbeaten in this phase of the season and have adapted well to seven-a-side.

Under-9s action from Bispham JFF Vipers v Kirkham Junior Blues on Bispham Gala Field

“We have five under-nines teams at BJ and most of these lads have been together since they were five or six. They are a good unit, who are friends in and out of football, and that's the community of grassroots. They have so much enthusiasm to learn the game.”

His Kirkham counterpart Michael Godley said: “It was a good game between two teams who should really be at a higher level.

“Kirkham have three under-nines teams and we've mostly stuck with the same players over three seasons and have reaped the rewards from that. The players have improved massively.”

The hard work and technical ability of Sonny saw him named Kirkham's player of the match, while the BJFF award was shared between the whole team.

Bispham JFF Vipers Under-9 team

League games continue until the end of the month but these teams' season won't be over then. The Blues will contest the Hogan Plate final against CN Whites at Fleetwood Town's Highbury Stadium next month.

Vipers are no longer in the knockout competitions but have summer tournaments to look forward to. Their team boss Craig also coaches at Under-14 level, while Blues manager Michael is also grateful for the hard work of coaches Justin and Scott.

IWest Coast Sports beat Thornton Cleveleys Blacks to book their place in the Under-18 Hogan Plate final to face St Annes Yellows.

West Coast came from behind to win with goals by Lewis Bibby, Jake Wilson, Shea Boyle, James Smith, Leeron Jefferson and a Connor Satchell brace, though Thornton never gave up and were rewarded with a second goal.

Kirkham Junior Blues Under-9 team