Blackburn Rovers legends and Hollyoaks stars come together for charity football match organised by Chorley fund-raiser Tony Cartwright

Hollyoaks stars are going head-to-head with Blackburn Rovers legends in a charity match organised by a Chorley charity fund-raiser.

The charity match on Sunday will see experienced players compete against a more youthful side at AFC Darwen in Anchor Road, Darwen.

Tony's sister Tracy Brown with their mum

Organiser Tony Cartwright, who has run similar events for 27 years for various good causes, has chosen East Lancashire Hospice and St Catherine’s Hospice as his chosen charities on the day.

The fund-raising for local hospices was kick started five years ago after Tony’s sister Tracy Brown was cared for in a hospice in Somerset where she lived.

The father-of-three said: “A hospice is such an important part of a patient and a family life and before my sister was ill I was very ignorant to what they did.

“The care they gave was tremendous, not just to the patient, but to the whole family.

Hollyoaks actor Nick Pickard with Tracy Brown

"People don’t know how invaluable hospices are until they need them.”

Tony, who lives in Wheelton, Chorley, decided to split the proceeds between the football club, where the game is hosted, and his two nearest hospices.

On the day former Blackburn Rovers players, alongside Colin Hendry and Brett Ormerod, will play against the cast from Hollyoaks.

Steve Law from BBC Radio Lancashire will be providing commentary on the day, while fellow BBC Radio Lancashire presenter Graham Liver will be taking part.

Tony, who is helped by wife Cynthia, daughter Stephanie and grandson William, is hoping for a good turn out on the day.

He believes he has helped to raise over £280,000 for various good causes over the last 27 years.

He said: “There are always plenty of opportunities to meet some local stars and it’s always a very entertaining game. Without events like these to help raise money, the hospices wouldn’t exist. I didn’t realise how heavily hospice’s rely on donations.

“I won’t ever be able to repay what they have done for my family. I strongly believe that everyone should support a cause close to their heart.”

Kick-off is at 3pm on Sunday and tickets are £5 for adults, £3 for children or £14 for families.

They are available from the club or Gobins Butchers on Chorley Market.

Proceeds will be split between East Lancashire Hospice, St Catherine’s Hospice and AFC Darwen.