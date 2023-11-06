The injuries and suspensions are piling up at Preston North End’s Lancashire rivals Blackburn Rovers ahead of Friday.

Jon Dahl Tomasson and his Blackburn Rovers players

Blackburn Rovers are enduring injury turmoil ahead of their clash with Preston North End on Friday night.

The first Lancashire Derby of the season takes place at Ewood Park, in front of the Sky Sports cameras. Blackburn, who won at Norwich City on Sunday evening, are set to be without several key players though. In the closing stages of their 3-1 win at Carrow Road, defender Scott Wharton was shown a straight red card.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He brought down Onel Hernandez, who was running through on goal and as a result Wharton was given his marching orders. Rovers boss Jon Dahl Tomasson believed it to be a 'soft' decision. The club will consider appealing, which could offer Blackburn a reprieve. After Wharton's red card, Rovers wide man Joe Rankin-Costello went off with a hamstring injury which ‘didn’t look great’ according to Tomasson.

The blows to Wharton and Rankin-Costello come amid the absences of central defenders Dom Hyam and Hayden Carter. Hyam will be 'out for a while' after suffering an ankle injury towards the end of last month. He is ruled out until after the international break. Carter, meanwhile, is sidelined after being forced off against Chelsea in the Carabao Cup last week.