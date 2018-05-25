'Bitter' bar boss in Champions League Final free pint deal

Have your say

The Champions League Final is upon us tonight and one city centre Evertonian is marking the occasion by going head and shoulders above everyone else to show his allegiances.

Everton supporter and general manager at Level in the Guild Hall, Joe Fleetwood, is offering a free pint for anyone who turns up to the entertainment complex in a Real Madrid shirt.

Joe along with his fellow Toffee supporters will be hoping Los Blancos can win a 13th European Cup and in the process, stop the Reds from winning a sixth of their own.

Taking to Facebook, a Level spokesman said: “Our General Manager, fits into the bitter category!

“On Saturday, we’re showing the Liverpool FC v Real Madrid game live on the big screen!

“So, out of spite – he has agreed to buy a pint for anyone who turns up in a Madrid shirt!”

The game kicks off at 7:45pm with Real Madrid slight favourites to life the trophy.