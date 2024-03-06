Bishop's Stortford 1, ​Chorley 4: Magpies come roaring back to move within a point of second

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Magpies started the better of the two sides but quickly found themselves with work to do, Aaron Greene firing Steve Smith’s side into an early lead as his shot from distance beat Max Dearnley.

Following the goal, the Magpies continued to kick on in attack in search for the equaliser and wouldn’t have to wait long to get it, Adam Henley with a curling effort that found the far corner mid-way through the first half.

Andy Preece’s side would take a deserved lead into the break through Mark Ellis, his sixth goal of the season coming courtesy of Jack Hazlehurst’s pinpoint cross from the right, a carbon copy of his goal at the weekend.

Match action from Chorley's game at Bishop's Stortford (photo: David Airey/dia_images)

Following the restart Chorley continued to dominate proceedings but to the Blues’ credit, they refused to roll over and wouldn’t let the Magpies in at will.

The hosts were dealt a blow with 20 minutes left to go though, Hazlehurst was sloppily clipped inside the box and Justin Johnson coolly slotted home from 12-yards to bag his 13th league goal of the campaign.

Mike Calveley then got in on the act only minutes later, heading in from close range from Jack Sampson’s smart flick-on to put the game beyond doubt and keep the Magpies firmly in the hunt for second place in the table with 10 games to go.