Tony Mowbray has returned to management with Birmingham City. Image: George Wood/Getty Images

Birmingham City have appointed Tony Mowbray as their new manager, on a two-and-a-half year deal.

The 60-year-old is back in Championship work, after being dismissed by Sunderland in early December. Mowbray, also former boss of Blackburn Rovers, Celtic, Middlesbrough and others, guided the Black Cats to the play-offs last season.

He replaces Wayne Rooney at the Birmingham helm, with the England and Manchester United legend having lasted just 15 games in his post. Mowbray's first match in charge will be against Swansea City, as he looks to improve the 20th placed side's fortunes.

On his appointment, Mowbray said: “I am excited to be joining Birmingham City at this time. I can’t wait to get back on the training pitch and start working with this talented group of players. My focus is on building their confidence, delivering results, and giving Blues’ fans a team they can be excited by and proud of. I know from personal experience how passionate Bluenoses are, home and away, and I’m looking forward to having their full support for the team starting on Saturday at home to Swansea City."

Co-owner and Chairman Tom Wagner said: "Tony was the standout candidate in our search for a new manager. His knowledge of and passion for the game shone through. He shares our ambition and will bring stability at an important time for our great club. We received extremely positive feedback from everyone we spoke to about Tony. I am looking forward to seeing him working with the team and he will get the support needed to bring success to the Club."