Big summer lies ahead for Lancaster City

The Dolly Blues manager was holding discussions with the club’s hierarchy this week about his plans going forward.

There is expected to be changes afoot at Boardroom level with chairman Stuart Houghton due to stand down this summer.

And Fell believes the make-up of the new Board will become clearer over the next month.

Lancaster City boss Mark Fell is busy making plans for next season (photo:Phil Dawson)

"I don’t think anything will be formally ratified in terms of a new chairman until the AGM which is next month I believe,” said Fell.

"There are new directors at the club but in terms of who the next chairman is or who I will be reporting to, I don’t know yet, so I am sort of speaking to everybody.

"I am still speaking to Stuart because he is still the chairman and I do have a great relationship with him. He is still very much part of it.

"I have met with a couple of the new directors at the club this week, just to share my plans and where I think we need to be going and what we need to be doing.

"So there is still a little bit of uncertainty, but things seem to be heading in the right direction.”

Chief among Fell’s inbox over the summer is recruitment with Fell keen to bolster his squad as he looks to improve upon this season’s 11th place finish in the NPL Premier Division.

Fell has already held talks with the existing members of squad but he believes several new signings are needed.

"We have touched base with everybody now about my initial thoughts regards the players we currently have,” said Fell.

"We have obviously got the end-of-season presentation evening on Saturday so we want to get that out of the way and sort of put this season to bed.

"It is fair to say that we have already got strong commitments from everybody that we have intimated to that we want to keep.

"We will have some players who will leave, who will retire and who aren’t required. They will all be formalised after Saturday.

"The key is recruitment. I need to make five, six or even seven players for next season. so our recruitment is absolutely critical.