​Big-match experience will be vital for the Magpies when they face Gloucester

Despite being in eighth spot currently, the Magpies head to Meadow Park tomorrow knowing that a three point-haul will be enough to secure a top-seven spot.

Even a draw could be enough for Preece’s men although it will take a remarkable set of permutations for that to happen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The stakes could not be higher, especially as Gloucester have their own play-off ambitions, but Preece believes his men will be able to draw on past experiences of playing on the big occasion to help them play their best tomorrow.

Will Tomlinson has a groin problem (photo: Stefan Willoughby`)

The vast majority of the squad are veterans of the club's remarkable run to the fourth-round of the FA Cup when they defeated Football league opposition in the shape of Wigan Athletic and Peterborough United on their own patch.

Preece has also pointed to other big away performances in recent years such as the win at last season’s NL North champions Gateshead, while this season they defeated title favourites Fylde at Mill Farm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We have had some big results away from home,” said Preece. “We have gone to some really tough places and won over a number of years.

"If you look at this season, we have gone to places like Boston, Alfreton and Fylde and won.

"So we are more than capable. I said to the lads this week that it’s probably more about us than the opposition.

"We can beat anybody if we produce anywhere near our best. It will take a good team to stop us winning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We can be confident without being over the top. We know how difficult going to Gloucester is going to be but we have given ourselves an opportunity.”

Preece may have Harvey Smith and Matty Challoner available this weekend, but Connor Hall remains out of contention,, while Will Tomlinson (groin) is a doubt.

AFC Fylde have the opportunity to clinch the league title this weekend with victory at Bradford Park Avenue, but a draw or defeat could see King’s Lynn Town pip them to first place.