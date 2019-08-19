Bentley impressed with Manchester United loanee Tanner

0
Have your say

The Shrimps further added to their squad last week with the loan signing of George Tanner.

The Manchester United youngster has joined Morecambe on a season-long deal and made his debut in Tuesday's Carabao Cup win at Mansfield Town.

Jim Bentley.

Jim Bentley.

What does Jim Bentley make of his latest arrival?