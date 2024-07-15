Ben Houghton inspires Euxton to shock victory over Leyland

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​Euxton gave their survival hopes a huge boost at the weekend with a shock win over neighbours Leyland at Balshaw Park.

​James Bone’s men defeated the title challengers by three wickets to move them within three points of Settle in the Northern Premier Cricket League.

Euxton – who are currently 11th – must finish in the top 10 to earn a place in next year’s restructured Division One.

A superb spell of bowling from Ben Houghton set the hosts on the path to victory. His 5-26 off 11 overs enabled them to bowl Leyland out for 127. Jack Shovelton and Bone also took two wickets.

Simon Kerrigan took four wickets for F&B

Visiting pro Ross Bretherton (3-25) and Andrew Jacques (2-21) put the hosts under pressure but a stoic unbeaten half-century from paid man Aneeq Hassan guided Euxton to victory.

Chorley missed the opportunity to move into second place as they were well beaten at home by reigning champions Kendal who subsequently leaped above them into second.

A splendid 86 by Finlay Richardson enabled the visitors to post a sizeable 202 all out. Edwin Moulton, Ruan Haasbroek and Miller Childs each took two wickets.

In reply, the hosts were blown away by Kendal’s bowlers. Chris Miller took 4-16 while Jack White returned figures of 3-15 as Chorley were skittled for 104. Edwin Moulton (24 not out) and James Dunn (25) giving some respectability to the scorecard.

Fulwood & Broughton had the better of their encounter against Longridge at Highfield, securing a winning draw.

The home side batted first and were all out for 198 with Brendan Morris hitting a brilliant century.

He was given some able support by Ben Rosbottom (34) while Gabriel Dowthwaite was the pick of the bowlers with 3-48. He was backed up by Jake Durnell, Alex Mason and Jacob Procter, who all took two wickets.

An unbeaten 86 from Joshua Mullin gave Longridge hope of chasing the total down but ultimately they fell 25 runs short of victory, eight wickets down. Simon Kerrigan took 4-41.

​Garstang were denied maximum points by one wicket in their trip to St Annes.

​Imran Butt, pictured, smashed a brilliant unbeaten 113, including 10 fours and four sixes as the visitors posted a whopping 255-3.

He was joined in the run-fest by Matthew Crowther who hit 14 fours in his knock of 91. Tom Higson smashed three maximums in his 40 off 17 deliveries.

Butt then took 5-46 while skipper Danny Gilbert returned figures of 4-42 as the visitors look set for victory.

However, stubborn knocks of 48 and 36 from Yohan de Silva and Nathan Armstrong respectively denied them an outright win as the hosts closed on 186-9.

On Sunday, Longridge enjoyed a fine seven-wicket win over Settle at Chipping Road. The visitors were bowled out for 126 with Jake Durnell taking 4-26 and Gabriel Dowthwaite chipping in with 3-6.

In reply, the hosts cruised to victory thanks to Taariq Chiecktey (33), Luke Platt (38 not out) and Zac Christie (29).

Meanwhile on Saturday, Blackpool defeated Settle, and leaders Fleetwood overcame Netherfield.