Below-par ​Magpies showed all of their fighting qualities against Curzon Ashton

​The Magpies manager conceded his men were second best to Curzon Ashton in the eliminator tie, but managed to force the game to extra-time and penalties.

From there, goalkeeper and captain Matty Urwin used all of his experience to save two penalties as the Magpies won the tie 4-2 in the shootout.

It means they will now head to Brackley Town on Sunday with the winners earning the right to face either Scunthorpe United or Boston United for promotion.

Jack Sampson in action against c=Curzon Ashton (photo: David Airey/dia_images)

"We were poor,” Preece told ChorleyFCTV. “We are not going to hide away from the fact. Curzon probably deserved to win the game on chances created.

"I thought we matched them in the battles but the moments when we actually could get the ball down and play, they were much better.

"They put some unbelievable quality into the box, created two or three really good opportunities on the break.

"Look, we have been fortunate but I think over the season when you finish fourth and eight points clear (of Curzon), then maybe you deserve that little bit of luck.

"Ultimately what id does show about us is that we don’t give in.

" We are hungry and even if things don’t go for us, we are going to hang in.