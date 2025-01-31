Being Brig boss is the hardest  job in the league, says Jamie Milligan

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​Bamber Bridge boss Jamie Milligan believes he’s got the hardest job in the NPL Premier Division.

​The former Everton, Blackpool and Fleetwood Town midfielder is currently trying to navigate his team away from the relegation zone after a tough run of results over the past six weeks.

Brig have picked up just two points from a possible 21 – their last win coming in a 2-1 victory over Hebburn Town in the middle of December.

They have slipped to 19th in the table – just three points above the drop zone – with games against the two clubs directly below them coming up in the next week, including tomorrow’s trip to 20th placed Mickleover.

Bamber Bridge boss Jamie Milligan, right, is looking to steer his team away from danger (photo: Ruth Hornby)

It’s certainly been a rocky campaign for the club who made a GoFundMe appeal in September to help the club continue as a going concern.

The ‘Save Bamber Bridge FC’ campaign has raised nearly £18,000, although much more work and fundraising is needed to secure the club for future years.

Milligan – who has come in for some criticism in recent weeks – admits it’s been a tumultuous season for everybody connected with the club, but his sole focus is steering the club away from danger.

"We have struggled all season,” said Milligan, who guided the club to third place and the play-off final in 2023.

"It’s been hard for the boys with not getting paid and the stuff which has been happening.

"The fans are entitled to have their say – I get that, but they don’t really know what goes on behind the scenes.

"My hands are tied in terms of bringing players in, I can’t get players in because of the money.

"I have probably spoken to about 15 players over the last two weeks and I have lost every single one because of money.

"I think it is the hardest job in our league.

"But it’s no excuse for the way we are playing at the moment at all.

"We just haven’t been good enough as a club this season but we need to try to get ourselves out of it.

"We need to regroup and try to stay in this league and then build for next season.”