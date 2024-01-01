Bedeau strikes late to earn Shrimps a point

Morecambe 2, Harrogate Town 2Morecambe began the new year with a battling point in a 2-2 draw with Harrogate Town at the Mazuma Stadium.

A late goal from Jacob Bedeau earned the Shrimps a deserved point as they were staring a third home defeat in four in the face as goals from Jack Muldoon and George Thompson either side of a superb Jordan Slew strike gave the visitors the advantage.

The game saw both sides struggle to get any head of steam with clear opportunities rare.

Mellon and JJ McKiernan both fired straight at James Belshaw from half chances with Harrogate's best effort coming from a George Thomson free kick that curled inches wide.

Morecambe loanee Michael Mellon Picture: Michael Williamson

The telling moment of the half came as the visitors took the lead in the 44th minute. Matty Foulds crossed from the left and after a goalmouth scramble Muldoon bundled the loose ball from close range.

Despite losing McKiernan, Adam Mayor and Mellon to injuries the Shrimps looked much sharper after the break and pulled a goal back on 57 minutes.

Slew took the ball on the left hand side and cut infield before unleashing a low right foot drive fro, 25 yards that beat Belshaw low to his right.

The Shrimps continued to threaten with Slew, Yann Songo'o and Eli King all seeing shots blocked by some desperate Harrogate defending.

Jordan Slew . (Photo by James Chance/Getty Images)

But as the Shrimps powered forward they were undone on the counter attack. Levi Sutton played the ball out to the right and the cross was coolly dispatched by Thomson.

The Shrimps, to their credit, fought back bravely and scored a deserved equaliser one minute into added time when Bedeau bundled the loose ball home from a King corner.

Morecambe: A Smith, Senior, Bedeau, Rawson, Tutonda, King, Songo'o (rep C Smith 90), McKiernan (rep Taylor 40), Mayor (rep Bloxham 40), Slew, Mellon (rep Brown 45). Subs not used: Pedley, Stokes, Davenport.

Harrogate Town: Belshaw, Ramsay, O'Connor, Gibson, Foulds, Falkingham (ep Sutton 80), Cornelius (rep. Burrell 84), Thomson, Odoh, Muldoon, Folarin(rep March 84). Subs not used: Mooney, Daly, Sivi, O'Boyle.

Ref: S Mather.