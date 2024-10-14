Basford United 3, Bamber Bridge 2: Heartbreak for Brig as Basford edge thriller

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A late own goal by Will Squires saw Bamber Bridge lose at Basford United in the NPL Premier Division.

Ashley Chambers’ double either side of the interval was cancelled out by a late Lucas Weaver brace.

Kacy Butter-field latched on to a long ball and unself-ishly laid the ball to Chambers, who rolled into an empty net.

On 51 minutes, it was Chambers who made it 2-0 with a well-placed header from Prince Mancinelli’s cross.

Lucas Weaver scored twice for Brig (photo: Ruth Hornby)

Brig had a lifeline on 73 minutes when Weaver was expertly found by skipper Michael Potts before unleashing an effort past Deeney.

Ten minutes later, it was 2-2 when Weaver burst forward and fired past Deeney. However, it was heartbreak for Brig in added time when Tyler Dacres cross was turned into his own net by Squires.

Results:Fylde 1 Rochdale 4, Southport 3 South Shields 0, FC United 2 Lancaster 3, Burscough 1 Abbey Hey 2, Glossop 2 Longridge 2, West Didsbury 2 Charnock 1, Garstang 0 Bacup 4, Maine Rd 2 Euxton 0.