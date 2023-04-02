​A bad week off the field became a bad week on it as they lost to a Barnsley side that had won 10 of its last 13 games.

The Shrimps’ day started badly when they lost Liam Shaw to injury in the warm-up, Jensen Weir taking his place.

Their problems continued as Barnsley took the lead after just four minutes.

Dan Crowley came closest to scoring for the Shrimps Picture: Michael Williamson

Luca Connell forced an excellent save from Connor Ripley but Devante Cole was on hand to slot home the rebound.

The Shrimps hit back with Weir volleying over from the edge of the box, but it was Barnsley who looked the more threatening.

Ripley saved well from the dangerous Luke Thomas before the home side doubled their advantage on 21 minutes.

Again, Ripley did well to produce another fine save but the ball rebounded to Jordan Williams, whose cross was diverted into his own goal by Dynel Simeu.

The double blow seemed to shock the Shrimps, who were soon three goals down.

Luke Thomas again caused the problems before finding Herbie Kane, who produced an accurate finish.

Any hopes Morecambe may have had of a comeback were dashed eight minutes into the second half when Cole fired his second past Ripley.

The Shrimps came close on 67 minutes when Dan Crowley curled a fine effort past Harry Isted, only for the ball to hit the post and Cole Stockton to blaze the rebound well over.

Pape Souare went close from distance and Josh Austerfield pulled a shot wide before the hosts added a fifth in injury time.

Bobby Thomas, who scored against the Shrimps when on loan at Bristol Rovers earlier in the season, headed home a corner from close range.

Barnsley: Isted, Williams, Kitching, Andersen, Cadden (Larkeche 71), Kane (Benson 56), B Thomas, L Thomas (Phillips 56), Cole, Watters (Tedic 66), Connell (Russell 56). Subs not used: Collins, Norwood.

Morecambe: Ripley, Love, Gibson, Rawson (Austerfield 75), Crowley (Mayor 75), Stockton (Hunter 75), Weir, Bedeau, Niasse, Souare, Simeu. Subs not used: Smith, Delaney, Watts, Cooney.

Referee: Sebastian Stockbridge.

