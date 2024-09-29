Barnet 2 AFC Fylde 0: ​Coasters stung by Bees

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​It was misery on the road for AFC Fylde as they fell to a 2-0 defeat at league leaders Barnet, despite a spirited display.

Goals from Nicke Kabamba and Callum Stead proved the difference as the Coasters left The Hive empty handed.

Fylde had their first chance on 18 minutes when Ethan Mitchell got in behind Barnet’s defence and looked to get round keeper Nick Hayes. He laid the ball off to Nick Haughton whose effort deflected wide.

Haughton then saw another effort blocked after the Coasters switched the play from left to right before Bryce Hosannah laid the ball back to the National League’s top scorer, but his effort was again charged down smartly.

Barnet continued to have plenty of the ball without ever really troubling Ben Winterbottom in the early stages.

Fylde then had a huge shout for a spot-kick when Jon Ustabasi capitalised on a Hayes mistake and was brought down in the area but the decision was goalkick.

The deadlock was broken on 58 minutes as substitute Kabamba bundled the ball past Winterbottom as the Coasters fell behind.

There was shouts for another decision just after the hour mark when Gavin Massey’s first involvement saw him dragged to the floor when staring down on the Barnet goal, but again the officials waved away the claims.

As Fylde pushed for an equaliser, Barnet struck to make it two with Stead tapping home in the 95th minute to put the Bees out of sight.

AFC Fylde: Winterbottom, Evans (Zanzala 80), Long (O’Kane), Gamble, Whelan, Hosannah, Mitchell, Riley (Obi 74), Haughton, Ustabasi (Massey 60), Jolley (Roberts 80). Subs not used: Richardson, Hailwood