News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING

Banbury United 1 Chorley 4: Magpies up to third after emphatic victory

This clear-cut victory, every bit as impressive as the scoreline suggests, propelled Chorley into third in the National North table – their highest standing of the season.
By The Newsroom
Published 20th Dec 2023, 07:50 GMT
Updated 20th Dec 2023, 09:11 GMT
Chorley celebrate after Billy Whitehouse opened the scoring (photo: David Airey/dia_Images)Chorley celebrate after Billy Whitehouse opened the scoring (photo: David Airey/dia_Images)
Chorley celebrate after Billy Whitehouse opened the scoring (photo: David Airey/dia_Images)

The Magpies simply had too much for Banbury who rarely looked like making a game of it once they fell behind.

The opener came after 26 minutes when Justin Johnson, a persistent threat to the hosts’ defence, cleverly teed up Billy Whitehouse for a simple tap-in.

Twelve minutes later Chorley went two up.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Most Popular

Carlton Ubaezuonu, through on goal, was brought down and Johnson scored comfortably from the penalty-spot.

Within two minutes Banbury pulled a goal back following their first real threat when, following a recycled corner, Ken Charles headed home.

The Magpies soon made the game safe after the break, when on 52 minutes following a corner, Johnson floated over second cross which was converted by Harvey Smith.

Although Matt Urwin had had a very quiet night in the Chorley goal he was called into action to tip a Charles header over the bar before the goal of the game arrived on 78 minutes as the Magpies made it four.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A lovely through-pass by Mike Calveley was collected by Marco Rus who deftly spun on the ball before planting it in the net.

Banbury manager Mark Jones was frank in admitting his side were second-best on the night.

He said: “Chorley are a very good side and were better than us in every department.

"They were simply too strong for us.”

Magpies’ boss Andy Preece was clearly delighted with his players’ response to Saturday’s defeat at Scunthorpe.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"That was one of our best performances of the season,” said Preece.

"Banbury were perhaps unlucky to catch us at the top of our game.”CHORLEY: Urwin, Moore, Smith, Ellis, Blakeman (Wilson 84), Nolan, Calveley, Rus (Shenton 84), Whitehouse, Ubaezuonu, Johnson. (Moyo 75).

Related topics:MagpiesBanbury United