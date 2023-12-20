Banbury United 1 Chorley 4: Magpies up to third after emphatic victory

This clear-cut victory, every bit as impressive as the scoreline suggests, propelled Chorley into third in the National North table – their highest standing of the season.

Chorley celebrate after Billy Whitehouse opened the scoring (photo: David Airey/dia_Images)

The Magpies simply had too much for Banbury who rarely looked like making a game of it once they fell behind.

The opener came after 26 minutes when Justin Johnson, a persistent threat to the hosts’ defence, cleverly teed up Billy Whitehouse for a simple tap-in.

Twelve minutes later Chorley went two up.

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Carlton Ubaezuonu, through on goal, was brought down and Johnson scored comfortably from the penalty-spot.

Within two minutes Banbury pulled a goal back following their first real threat when, following a recycled corner, Ken Charles headed home.

The Magpies soon made the game safe after the break, when on 52 minutes following a corner, Johnson floated over second cross which was converted by Harvey Smith.

Although Matt Urwin had had a very quiet night in the Chorley goal he was called into action to tip a Charles header over the bar before the goal of the game arrived on 78 minutes as the Magpies made it four.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A lovely through-pass by Mike Calveley was collected by Marco Rus who deftly spun on the ball before planting it in the net.

Banbury manager Mark Jones was frank in admitting his side were second-best on the night.

He said: “Chorley are a very good side and were better than us in every department.

"They were simply too strong for us.”

Magpies’ boss Andy Preece was clearly delighted with his players’ response to Saturday’s defeat at Scunthorpe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"That was one of our best performances of the season,” said Preece.