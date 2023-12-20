Banbury United 1 Chorley 4: Magpies up to third after emphatic victory
The Magpies simply had too much for Banbury who rarely looked like making a game of it once they fell behind.
The opener came after 26 minutes when Justin Johnson, a persistent threat to the hosts’ defence, cleverly teed up Billy Whitehouse for a simple tap-in.
Twelve minutes later Chorley went two up.
Carlton Ubaezuonu, through on goal, was brought down and Johnson scored comfortably from the penalty-spot.
Within two minutes Banbury pulled a goal back following their first real threat when, following a recycled corner, Ken Charles headed home.
The Magpies soon made the game safe after the break, when on 52 minutes following a corner, Johnson floated over second cross which was converted by Harvey Smith.
Although Matt Urwin had had a very quiet night in the Chorley goal he was called into action to tip a Charles header over the bar before the goal of the game arrived on 78 minutes as the Magpies made it four.
A lovely through-pass by Mike Calveley was collected by Marco Rus who deftly spun on the ball before planting it in the net.
Banbury manager Mark Jones was frank in admitting his side were second-best on the night.
He said: “Chorley are a very good side and were better than us in every department.
"They were simply too strong for us.”
Magpies’ boss Andy Preece was clearly delighted with his players’ response to Saturday’s defeat at Scunthorpe.
"That was one of our best performances of the season,” said Preece.
"Banbury were perhaps unlucky to catch us at the top of our game.”CHORLEY: Urwin, Moore, Smith, Ellis, Blakeman (Wilson 84), Nolan, Calveley, Rus (Shenton 84), Whitehouse, Ubaezuonu, Johnson. (Moyo 75).