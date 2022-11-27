Banbury 3, Chorley 0:vMagpies are blown away by Banbury

The visitors bossed long spells of the first half, with Connor Hall testing Jack Harding early on, collecting a high through ball from Jon Ustabaşı before striking the chest of the onrushing Jack Harding in the Banbury goal.

Ustabaşı also went close with a wicked drive from range that just cleared the bar, before the home side’s skipper Gio Rasulo tested Matt Urwin with a 25 yard free kick. Otherwise, it was an arms length type of opening 45 minutes.

Unfortunately, within 30 seconds of the restart Banbury were ahead. Jack Stevens swaying his way through the Chorley backline before planting his effort under Urwin.

Chorley boss Andy Preece (photo:Stefan Willoughby)

The home side were now in command; Rasulo saw a free kick fly just over Urwin’s bar and Alex Babos tested the goalie’s reflexes after twisting into space down the right channel.

Then the task became even harder as Scott Leather was dismissed for a second booking – the resulting Rasulo free kick brilliantly saved by Urwin.

There was nothing Urwin could do about Banbury’s second, eight minutes from time. Henry Landers teeing up Babos to fire low into the corner from the edge of the box. The third and final goal two minutes later from Rasulo, another low strikes from the edge of the penalty area, added insult to injury.