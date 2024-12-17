Bamber Bridge will relish opportunity of taking on runaway leaders Macclesfield

Bamber Bridge face the toughest assignment in the NPL Premier Division this evening when they welcome runaway leaders Macclesfield to the Sir Tom Finney Stadium.

The former Football League club look odds on for promotion this season after a scintillating first half of the season.

They have opened up a 13-point lead at the top of the table, with a game in hand on second-placed Guiseley.

Only Mickleover have managed to get the better of the Silkmen this season, while they have won 17 of their 20 league games.

Brig face Macclesfield this evening

Brig, though, enter into the game in good spirits after beating Hebburn Town 2-1 at home on Saturday.

They are unbeaten in their previous three league games and will be keen to derail Macclesfield title procession.

And Brig boss Jamie Milligan believes his men will relish taking on the league leaders.

"It’s going to be a tough game,” said Brig boss Jamie Milligan. “It’s a shame the game’s not on a Saturday for financial reasons for the club.

"It’s a great game to play in for the boys – a a team that are flying and who are probably going to get promoted.

"It’s good to test our boys to see where they are at individually and as a group because it’s going to be a real test, but we will go into with the same mentality as we go into every game and that is to play our football.”

Meanwhile, in the NWC Premier Division, Charnock Richard host Burscough.