Bamber Bridge will have no fear when they entertain the Silkmen
and live on Freeview channel 276
Brig ran runaway NPL Premier Division leaders Radcliffe close last Saturday, eventually losing narrowly 3-2.
Former Football League outfit Macclesfield were expected to compete with Boro for the title.
And after a slow start, they have begun to find their form. They are unbeaten in eight games in all competitions and have won their past two league games 6-0 and 5-1 against Atherton Collieries and Guiseley respectively.
They are up to fourth in the table and will still fancy their chances of chasing the leaders down.
Brig – who drew 1-1 with Worksop Town in midweek – will fancy their chances of toppling the Silkmen at Irongate.
"We have got a tough game Saturday but we are going to approach it like we did against Radcliffe,” said Milligan, who felt his men should have collected all three points against Worksop.
"We probably should have got something against them. They are a top team to be fair.
"The Radcliffe manager said it afterwards in his interview after the game – we can’t keep being that team which plays lovely football, create loads of chances but don’t win games.
"It’s no good, we need to change it and we have had words with the lads at the top end of the pitch that it needs to be better.”