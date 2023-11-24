News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING

​Bamber Bridge urged to ‘have a go’ against leaders Radcliffe

Boss ​Jamie Milligan has urged his Bamber Bridge to ‘have a go’ as they head to NPL Premier Division runaway leaders Radcliffe this weekend.
By Craig Salmon
Published 24th Nov 2023, 09:09 GMT
Updated 24th Nov 2023, 09:09 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

​The Brig manager felt his men were too tentative at times against FC United of Manchester in midweek.

They conceded twice in the opening 20 minutes, and fell behind twice over the course of the match, before coming out of their shells to earn a 3-3 draw.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He said: “I want them to express themselves and go after teams. If we do that and we lose then so what.

Most Popular
Jamie MilliganJamie Milligan
Jamie Milligan

"The second half was brilliant and we will go into this game with Radcliffe with no fear.

"They are a top team, they score a lot of goals and are up there for a reason, so we are just going to go there, play our football and see where it takes us.”

Other fixtures: Fylde v Dorking Wanderers, Buxton v Southport, Hednesford Town v Clitheroe, Kendal Town v Irlam, Lower Breck v Longridge Town, Ramsbottom United v Burscough, West Didsbury & Chorlton v Charnock Richard, AFC Blackpool v Garstang, Euxton Villa v Atherton LR

Related topics:Premier DivisionFC United of Manchester