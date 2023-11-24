​Bamber Bridge urged to ‘have a go’ against leaders Radcliffe

Boss ​Jamie Milligan has urged his Bamber Bridge to ‘have a go’ as they head to NPL Premier Division runaway leaders Radcliffe this weekend.

​The Brig manager felt his men were too tentative at times against FC United of Manchester in midweek.

They conceded twice in the opening 20 minutes, and fell behind twice over the course of the match, before coming out of their shells to earn a 3-3 draw.

He said: “I want them to express themselves and go after teams. If we do that and we lose then so what.

Jamie Milligan

"The second half was brilliant and we will go into this game with Radcliffe with no fear.

"They are a top team, they score a lot of goals and are up there for a reason, so we are just going to go there, play our football and see where it takes us.”