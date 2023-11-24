Bamber Bridge urged to ‘have a go’ against leaders Radcliffe
The Brig manager felt his men were too tentative at times against FC United of Manchester in midweek.
They conceded twice in the opening 20 minutes, and fell behind twice over the course of the match, before coming out of their shells to earn a 3-3 draw.
He said: “I want them to express themselves and go after teams. If we do that and we lose then so what.
"The second half was brilliant and we will go into this game with Radcliffe with no fear.
"They are a top team, they score a lot of goals and are up there for a reason, so we are just going to go there, play our football and see where it takes us.”
Other fixtures: Fylde v Dorking Wanderers, Buxton v Southport, Hednesford Town v Clitheroe, Kendal Town v Irlam, Lower Breck v Longridge Town, Ramsbottom United v Burscough, West Didsbury & Chorlton v Charnock Richard, AFC Blackpool v Garstang, Euxton Villa v Atherton LR