Bamber Bridge skipper Macauley Wilson targets league title

The central defender has masterminded Brig’s rise up the NPL Premier Division in recent weeks after tricky opening to the campaign.

Jamie Milligan’s men have picked up six wins and only one defeat from their past seven league games to move to sixth in the table.

They are only four points behind league leaders FC United of Manchester with two games in hand and Wilson said: “If you look at the table now, we are in a great position.

Macauley Wilson believes Brig have the quality to win the league (photo: Ruth Hornby)

"Obviously we have to win our games in hand but hopefully we can and then we can really kick on.

"We said before the start of the season that we knew we were good enough to get in the play-offs but I think we want to target winning the title really. It’s there for the taking.

"We don’t look at other teams like FC United or South Shields and think they are better than us.

"We feel like we are the best team in the league and on our day, we can beat anybody even if other clubs have more money and we have one of the lowest budgets in the league.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brig have one of the best goalscoring records in the division but the last two results have particularly pleased Wilson. As a defender he enjoyed keeping cleans sheets as Brig battled to 1-0 victories over Nantwich Town and Hyde United at home. They have now eight games without defeat at the Sir Tom Finney Stadium – winning five and drawing three.

"Sometimes those results are the best ones,” Wilson added. “When you are grinding out results; you’ve got the goal and managed to defend well and keep the clean sheet.

“As a defender you love those sort of results but it’s not as though we didn’t have the chances to win by more than one goal."

This weekend, Brig head to Gainsborough Trinity who are just one point behind Milligan’s men.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Spearheading their attack is former Birmingham City, Brentford and Bolton striker Clayton Donaldson.