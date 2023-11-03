Bamber Bridge skipper Macauley Wilson demanding big response following thrashing in Trophy
and live on Freeview channel 276
Brig exited the FA Trophy last Saturday – losing 5-1 at Southern League outfit Stourbridge.
The game was all but over in the first few minutes as the hosts quickly opened up a two-goal advantage and were three up at half-time.
Brig did pull a goal back but two further goals in the dying embers ensured the boos from the visiting supporters were ringing in the ears of the visitors.
Wilson has demanded a major improvement this weekend when they travel to third-placed Ashton United in a NPL Premier Division fixture.
"I don’t know what was up with us to be honest,” said Wilson. “It was not a good performance at all, second half was a tiny bit better but the game was already gone by then.
"We let everybody down and we need to apologise to the fans because they weren’t happy. We let them down. At the end of the day they pay their money to come and watch us every weekend so that performance was not great at all.”
Brig have slipped to a position just above the drop zone although they have games in hand.
But their lowly position is a result of drawing too many games.
"We need to start winning games now if we want to do anything this season,” said Wilson.
"Ashton are a very good team, but so are we on our day and so I am confident we can get a result this weekend.”