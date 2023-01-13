Bamber Bridge proving they can mix it up when required to be successful

Brig have developed a reputation over many years for playing attractive football – and that has certainly been the case since Milligan arrived as manager in 2019.

However, if there was one criticism which could be levelled at the team in the recent past is that they could bullied physically.

Advertisement Hide Ad

That was certainly the case last season when Brig stormed to the top of the league in the first half of the season.

Danny Forbes wins an aerial duel against Guiseley (photo: Ruth Hornby)

But when the weather changed and the pitches became heavier, the results went awry.

Milligan and his players have certainly learned from that experience and are now able to mix it when the need arises.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brig have gone five games undefeated in all competitions – winning four of those fixtures – to sit in fifth spot in the table.

Their last win – a 2-1 victory over Guiseley showed Milligan that his men know how to win ugly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They were a really physical team and made our lads defend a lot,” said Milligan, who saw his side’s scheduled game at bottom side Liversedge last weekend postponed.

"We were really good, we stood up to be counted and more than matched them physically.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"And we have always got lads in our side who can score goals.

"I think that game last year, we would have got beaten – the players we have got in our squad now are all characters which means we can grind out results.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I spoke to the lads about it at the start of the season. At the start of the season they know how I want to play, but when the weather changes, the pitches change, we need to change.

"We can’t be naive to think that we can carry on playing good football.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

With goalkeeper Felix Goddard having returned to parent club Blackburn Rovers, Milligan has signed Bolton shot stopper Luke Hutchinson for this weekend’s away trip to Marine.