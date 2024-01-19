Bamber Bridge boss Jamie Milligan believes his side deserve credit this season despite their mid-table position in the NPL Premier Division.

The 2023/24 campaign is perhaps not what Milligan or Brig’s supporters envisaged when they brought the curtain down on last season.

Back then, Milligan’s men came within a whisker of promotion, losing narrowly in the play-off final 1-0 to Warrington Town.

Unfortunately, the vultures were circling over Irongate in the summer, picking off many of Milligan’s key players.

Bamber Bridge boss Jamie Milligan (photo: Ruth Hornby)

The current team is almost unrecognisable from the previous season, making any hopes of emulating their fourth-place finish last year difficult.

Indeed, at one point, Brig were just hovering above the drop zone but a decent run over Christmas has lifted them away from trouble.

However, last weekend’s 2-0 loss at Guiseley further illustrated how difficult it is to rebuild a side and expect success straight away.

But Milligan has not given up hope that his men can make a late charge for the top-five positions.

"I think if you look from last season, there’s only captain Macauley Wilson and Chris Churchman left from that squad,” said Milligan, whose men host Marine this weekend.