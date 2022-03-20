Bamber Bridge lose at South Shields, but Lancaster defeat Stafford Rangers

Jack Byrne heads home for Lancaster (photo: Phil Dawson)

Brig found themselves 3-0 down but valiantly battled on but eventually succumbed 4-2.

A stunning long-range strike by Mitch Rose set the Mariners on their way and the confidence was flowing when Will McGowan slid in a second on 25 minutes.

Darius Osei made it three just after the hour mark.

Brig pulled one back when Paul Dawson converted from the penalty spot but Shields soon stretched their lead again when Sam Hodgson notched to effectively make the points safe.

Mark Yeates’ superb stoppage time free-kick was a consolation for the visitors as Shields reduced Buxton’s lead at the top of the NPL Premier Division to two points

Hopes of reaching the play-offs may be a long shot for Lancaster City but they are not letting go without a fight.

In previous games, the concession of an early goal might have thrown the Dollies, but their 2-1 win against Stafford Rangers marks their second big win this week.

In a game played largely above the pitch, Jack Byrne and Enock Likoy both scored headed goals to cancel out James O’Neill’s early opener.

Charnock Richard went down to a disappointing home defeat to their mid-table guests Prestwich Heys at Mossie Park.

This was a game of missed opportunities for the Villagers against their doggedly determined hosts who defended well all afternoon.

Two second half goals by the visitors proved enough to dent Charnock’s promotion ambitions.

The home side did eventually find the net late into time added thanks to a good finish by the energetic Nathan Nickeas.

Elsewhere, Clitheroe thrashed City of Liverpool 6-0 at Shawbridge in the NPL West Division while Kendal Town were beaten 1-0 at Prestwich Heys.