​Bamber Bridge looking to slay Gladiators in huge relegation  encounter

By Craig Salmon
Published 14th Mar 2025, 09:15 BST
It’s win at all costs for Bamber Bridge this weekend as they entertain one of their relegation rivals at the Sir Tom Finney Stadium.

​Just one point separates the two clubs near the bottom of the NPL Premier Division table.

Brig currently sit outside of the drop zone in 17th spot – two places above their opponents this weekend.

A win will give them a vital three points and some much-needed breathing space between themselves and the bottom four.

Bamber Bridge boss Jamie Milligan, right
Bamber Bridge boss Jamie Milligan, right

However, they will know a defeat will see the Gladiators leapfrog above them in the table.

With a particularly tough-looking run-in for Brig – who still have to play champions-elect Macclesfield and second-placed Worksop – the stakes could not be higher this weekend for boss Jamie Milligan and his men.

"I think the lads realise that this weekend is a massive game,” said Milligan, who watched his team lose 2-1 at Gainsborough Trinity last weekend.

"We have got a tough run-in but so has everybody else down there – I’ve had a look.

"We are at home and we need to perform a lot better than we did in the first half last week.

"It’s a win-at-all-cost game for both teams and we could do with a bit of gap really because it’s getting really close.”

