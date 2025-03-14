​Bamber Bridge looking to slay Gladiators in huge relegation  encounter

It’s win at all costs for Bamber Bridge this weekend as they entertain one of their relegation rivals at the Sir Tom Finney Stadium.

​Just one point separates the two clubs near the bottom of the NPL Premier Division table.

Brig currently sit outside of the drop zone in 17th spot – two places above their opponents this weekend.

A win will give them a vital three points and some much-needed breathing space between themselves and the bottom four.

However, they will know a defeat will see the Gladiators leapfrog above them in the table.

With a particularly tough-looking run-in for Brig – who still have to play champions-elect Macclesfield and second-placed Worksop – the stakes could not be higher this weekend for boss Jamie Milligan and his men.

"I think the lads realise that this weekend is a massive game,” said Milligan, who watched his team lose 2-1 at Gainsborough Trinity last weekend.

"We have got a tough run-in but so has everybody else down there – I’ve had a look.

"We are at home and we need to perform a lot better than we did in the first half last week.

"It’s a win-at-all-cost game for both teams and we could do with a bit of gap really because it’s getting really close.”