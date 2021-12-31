Bamber Bridge looking to maintain promotion push with victory over Warrington

Brig are currently in third spot in the NPL Premier Division just two points behind league leaders Matlock Town.

But in an illustration of how tight it is at the top, Warrington could close the gap between themselves in fifth and Brig to just one point if they were to claim all three points at the Cantilever Stadium.

After the trip to face the Wire, Jamie Milligan’s men will then entertain second-placed Buxton at the Sir Tom Finney Stadium the following week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jamie Milligan(photo: Ruth Hornby)

“We have got a tough January coming up with Warrington and then Buxton,” said Milligan.

“Warrington is going to be a tough test.

“I know their manager Mark Beesley really well. He’s a great lad and a great manager so it’s going to be a real test but it’s once we can overcome I think.”

After suffering two defeats on the spin, Brig hit back on Boxing Day with a splendid 2-1 victory over Lancaster City in the big derby clash.

Goals from Fin Sinclair-Smith and Isaac Sinclair secure the win despite Andy Teague’s late reply for the Dolly Blues.

“I thought we played well especially in the first half,” said Milligan.

“We moved the ball around well, opened them up numerous times and got in behind them like we have worked.

“The second half was a little bit patchy – we didn’t really get going.

“The pitch cut up which doesn’t suit us but we kept going and we ground it out in the end.

“I think we deserved the win. They are a decent team and will cause teams problems with the way they play and their set pieces.

“They cause you problems with the way they play. They win first balls, second balls, get crosses in the box.

“Lancaster are a decent team, they have been on a good run but we just had that little bit of class to get the goals in the second half.