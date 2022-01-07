Bamber Bridge looking to extend Buxton's miserable run of results

Brig welcome the NPL Premier Division title favourites to the Sir Tom Finney Stadium with Milligan hoping to have more options at his disposal.

The Brig manager admitted his men were stretched last weekend in their 4-1 defeat at play-off rivals Warrington Town.

Matt Dudley and Mark Yeates were both absent due to Covid-19 related reasons, while Sheldon Green and Matt Thomson are both struggling with groin strains.

Aaron Skinner in action against Warrington (photo:Ruth Hornby)

The latter two are unlikely to figure this weekend and youngsters Joe Rodwell-Grant and Lewis Coulton have returned to parent club Preston after their loan stints at Irongate came to an end this week.

“We only had three outfield subs last weekend and I could so easily have asked for the game to be cancelled like other teams have done,” Milligan said.

“But I just thought let’s get it played and get it out of the way. So we are a little bit stretched at the moment but I am hoping to sign a striker in the next couple of days.

"He is somebody who has played at this level and we are in negotiations with him.

“I am also hoping to bring in another striker on loan from a Football League club who has played higher in the pyramid.

“So that will gives us two extra bodies. I am also hoping to bring in a winger over the next week or so.

“I just think with the games we have got coming up in January, we need to beef up the squad a little bit if we can.”

Milligan felt his men should not feel two downhearted after the loss to Warrington, who moved to within a point of Brig in the play-off zone after Saturday’s win.

“The first 35 minutes on Saturday, we were outstanding,” said Milligan. “They scored a really bad goal from our point of view before half-time and it sort of got away from us in the second half.”

Buxton currently lie in second spot in the table – a point ahead of Brig. Up until the end of November, the Bucks had not been beaten in the league, but they have since lost four times – including their last three league games.

“This might be their little blip that every team has during a season,” said Milligan.

“I think they’ve had a few injuries in recent weeks but they have got a few players coming back.”

In the NPL West Division, play-off chasing Clitheroe travel to Kidsgrove Athletic, while Kendal go in search of much-needed survival points when they head to Runcorn Linnets.

Charnock Richard host Avro this weekend in the NWCL Premier Division. Longridge Town are at home to Northwich Victoria, while Burscough visit Skelmersdale United.

In the First Division North, Garstang visit AFC Darwen.