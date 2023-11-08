Bamber Bridge launch fundraising appeal for Harry Benns after he suffered horrific broken leg
The 23-year-old suffered a horrific broken leg on Saturday during the club’s 2-2 draw at Ashton United in the NPL Premier Division.
The game had moved into stoppage time at the end of the game when Benns fell to the ground in some distress after a challenge.
He was subsequently stretchered off and taken to hospital, the club later confirming that the midfielder had sustained a double leg break and significant ankle damage.
Benns (above) underwent surgery and will require a significant recovery time, during which time he will be unable to work.
In order to help him through this difficult time, the club have set up a Go Fund Me page.
A club statement said: “Although there is a long recovery road ahead, we will support Harry in whatever way we can.”
If you would like to help Benns on his road to recovery then please visit Brig’s website at https://clubs.footballwebpages.co.uk/BamberBridge/News