Bamber Bridge launch fundraising appeal for Harry Benns after he suffered horrific broken leg

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The 23-year-old suffered a horrific broken leg on Saturday during the club’s 2-2 draw at Ashton United in the NPL Premier Division.

The game had moved into stoppage time at the end of the game when Benns fell to the ground in some distress after a challenge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He was subsequently stretchered off and taken to hospital, the club later confirming that the midfielder had sustained a double leg break and significant ankle damage.

Brig midfielder Harry Benns (photo: Ruth Hornby)

Benns (above) underwent surgery and will require a significant recovery time, during which time he will be unable to work.

In order to help him through this difficult time, the club have set up a Go Fund Me page.

A club statement said: “Although there is a long recovery road ahead, we will support Harry in whatever way we can.”