Bamber Bridge head to Runcorn Linnets and Lancaster City travel to Morpeth Town in the FA Cup

Brig progressed in the competition on Saturday, thrashing West Allotment Celtic 7-2 away from home.

Drawing 1-1 at half-time, Jamie Milligan's men ran in six goals in the second half.

Lancaster City, meanwhile, have been drawn away to Morpeth Town.

Brig boss Jamie Milligan (photo:Ruth Hornby)

The two NPL Premier Division sides will face each other in the second round of qualifying on the weekend of September 18/19.

City won their first qualifying round clash on Saturday, defeating Northwich 1874 1-0 at Giant Axe thanks to a goal from Tom Kilifin.