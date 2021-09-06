Bamber Bridge head to Runcorn Linnets and Lancaster City travel to Morpeth Town in the FA Cup
Bamber Bridge will head to Runcorn Linnets in the second qualifying round of the FA Cup.
Brig progressed in the competition on Saturday, thrashing West Allotment Celtic 7-2 away from home.
Drawing 1-1 at half-time, Jamie Milligan's men ran in six goals in the second half.
Lancaster City, meanwhile, have been drawn away to Morpeth Town.
The two NPL Premier Division sides will face each other in the second round of qualifying on the weekend of September 18/19.
City won their first qualifying round clash on Saturday, defeating Northwich 1874 1-0 at Giant Axe thanks to a goal from Tom Kilifin.
