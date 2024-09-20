Bamber Bridge growing in stature after difficult start to campaign
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Brig certainly made sweeping changes over the summer, with manager Jamie Milligan bringing in a raft of new faces.
There has obviously been some teething problems in the early weeks of the campaign.
Brig suffered four defeats and just one win from their opening seven games in the NPL Premier Division.
And they also exited the FA Cup at the first hurdle, losing to Newton Aycliffe in the first round of qualifying via a penalty shootout after a replay.
However, the past two games have seen Brig pick up two wins. Last Tuesday week, they defeated Prescot Cables 4-2 and then overcame Workington 2-1 away from home in midweek.
There is certainly lots more to come from the team, but Hills believes his men are heading in the right direction.
Following the victory over Workington, he told the club’s media “Every credit to the lads. They are a new group and are continuing to improve, continuing to grow and you can see that compared to a month or two ago.
"Maybe previously we might not have seen a game like that through to the end.
"But you can see the work the gaffer is doing with them and the confidence continues to grow.”
Brig will be looking to make it three league wins on the spin this weekend when they head to Warrington Rylands.
Meanwhile, AFC Fylde winger Jon Ustabasi is hoping Tuesday night's 2-1 win over Southend United will kick-start a run of good results.
The Coasters opened the new National League campaign with a win but then embarked on a seven-game winless run.
The sequence of results cost head coach Chris Beech his job. He was dismissed following the 3-0 defeat by York City on Saturday.
However, interim managers Chris Neal and Nathan Delfouneso helped the club return to winning ways in midweek.
Ustabasi – who opened the scoring against Southend before Nick Haughton, pictured, hit a stoppage-time winner – is hoping for more success when Fylde host Woking this weekend.
He said: “No person likes to see another man in football lose their job especially when it’s due to the team performing badly.
“Hopefully this will give us confidence to pick us some more points.”
Other fixtures: NL – Darlington v Southport; NPL – Hebburn v Lancaster; FA Trophy – Clitheroe v Heaton Stannington; FA Vase – Bury v Burscough, Euxton v Bacup, Ryton & Crawcrook v Garstang; NWCL – Charnock v South Liverpool.