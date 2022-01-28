Bamber Bridge goalkeeper signs for Tranmere Rovers

The 25 year old former Everton scholar joined Brig in September 2021 after a spell playing in his native Poland, quickly establishing himself at the first choice for the No.1 shirt.

Brig manager, Jamie Milligan told the club's website: "Matty has been excellent since signing for us, he has all the attributes to have a long successful career.

"We are very lucky to have him, as I see him as been the best keeper in the league. We wouldn’t be able to play the way we do without him.

Mateusz Hewelt (photo:Ruth Hornby)

"Also, It’s great to see another one of our players making their way back in to the full-time pro game. This, and the relationships we have with league clubs with our loan signings shows the quality of the set up we have here at Brig, both on and off the field."