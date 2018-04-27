Three home wins will hand Bamber Bridge promotion

The equation is simple for Bamber Bridge – three more home wins and promotion to the NPL Premier Division will be assured.

Brig’s 3-1 victory over Skelmersdale United on Tuesday night saw them leapfrog back over Prescot Cables into fourth spot in the First Division North table.

Should Neil Reynolds’ men get the better of Atherton Collieries in front of their own supporters this weekend, then they will be guaranteed home advantage in Tuesday night’s semi-final and the final, should they progress.

Considering Brig have only lost once at the Sir Tom Finney Stadium this season, few would bet against them getting the job done over the final week of the campaign.

“People will look at that and how we have only lost once at home all season,” said Reynolds.

“That was against Ramsbottom back in November.”

“We are very good at home and we have potentially three home games to come.

“As long as we beat Atherton Collieries tomorrow, the play-off semi-final will be at home and the final, should we get there, will be at home too.

“But there is still a big job to do – we can’t look past Atherton.”

Collieries will be no pushovers however. They beat Brig in the League Cup and have since won through to the final of the competition.

They defeated Prescot 1-0 on Monday night, but Brig are full of confidence after averting a mini-slump thanks to a fine 3-1 win over Skelmerdale United in midweek,

“Atherton are a very good side, but if we play like we did on Tuesday then we have got a great chance,” said Reynolds, who could keep faith with the team which won at Skem.