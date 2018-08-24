Reynolds daring to dream of a Bamber Bridge cup run

The magic of the FA Cup is more than just romance for Bamber Bridge boss Neil Reynolds, it is a chance for a financial boost.

Back in 2016 the club was suffering an extreme cash-flow problem – a direct consequence of the heavy rains which battered the pitch that winter.

They recovered, promotion to the NPL Premier Division after a 2017/18 play-off final win a reward for Brig’s players, staff and the people behind the scenes pulling together.

Now they are adjusting well to life in their new division, unbeaten, with a draw with Grantham and win at Workington.

But it is not just competing in this league with the lowest budget that is the aim for Reynolds but a cup run to boost the coffers and reward everyone for their hard work.

Brig start their FA Cup journey at a side famed for their association with Jamie Vardy, Stocksbridge Park Steels. And Reynolds sees no reason why this year cannot be the time for a Brig cup run.

He said: “This is the one that I am desperate for.

“It is not because of me and the team – it is to do with what happened at Brig a few years ago with the money problems that we had.

“The amount of work that goes on behind the scenes at this club, to ensure we can compete at this level, is epic.

“Putting some revenue back in the club by winning a few games in the FA Cup is a dream really. That is what it is about.

“It is a tricky tie away to Stocksbridge.

“One team is going to do it and there always is one team from our level that does it. Look at Warrington a couple of years ago.

“I say to the lads if you dream and believe then you never know. If we can get past Stocksbridge, who knows?

“I want it to be our year, I bet every manager does.

“I want a successful campaign, I want a bit of silverware, I want a run in the Lancashire Cup and the FACup. I’m not greedy - but that is what I want.”