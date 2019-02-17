Non-league round-up: Bamber Bridge suffer damaging defeat at Stafford

Mick Taylor’s Bamber Bridge missed the chance to put some distance between themselves and struggling Stafford, losing to Rangers by the only goal of the game in the NPL Premier Division.

The match started in what is now becoming the norm in Brig’s away games – the home side first out of the traps and taking the lead with essentially their first attempt at goal.

A long throw-in was not dealt with and striker Jake Charles was able to control the ball and dispatch it into the bottom corner.

Brig once again found themselves chasing the game but on this occasion it was not to be.

There was certainly no lack of effort from Taylor’s men but it was always going to be difficult on an uneven pitch.

Brig’s attentions now turn to Wednesday evening’s Lancashire Trophy semi-final against Colne.

Elsewhere in the division, Lancaster City slipped to a 3-1 home defeat at the hands of Buxton.

Bradley Grayson’s 26th-minute penalty put the visitors in front, and five minutes later Thomas Dean doubled their advantage.

Grayson (50) made it 3-0 and Ryan White’s 90th-minute reply was merely a consolation goal for the Dolly Blues.

In the NPL West Division, Clitheroe were hammered 5-0 at home by Runcorn Linnets, whose goals came from Liam O’Neill, Kurt Sherlock, Paul Shanley and two from Mitchell Bryant.

Kendal Town also lost at home, beaten 3-1 by Glossop North End.

George Mason pulled a goal back in the second half but it was not enough after first-half strikes from Jack Tuohy (2) and Kane Hickman.

In the National League, AFC Fylde lost 1-0 at home to Chesterfield, Marc-Antoine Fortune on target in the 13th minute.

Southport drew 0-0 at Darlington in the National League North.

In the NWCL Premier Division, Carl Grimshaw and Oliver Oxley were on target as Charnock Richard won 2-1 at West Didsbury and Chorlton.

And in the NWCL First Division North, Garstang suffered a 1-0 home defeat at the hands of AFC Blackpool, Dan Pickering netting in the first half.