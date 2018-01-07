Non-league round-up

In the NPL First Division North, Bamber Bridge ran out comfortable 3-1 winners at Mossley.

James Boyd gave Brig a 14th-minute lead, which was cancelled out by Mason Duffy’s equaliser in the 37th minute.

But the visitors were back in front a minute before the break through Brad Carsley.

And Carsley wrapped up the victory with his second and Brig’s third seven minutes from time.

Elsewhere in the division, Clitheroe won 5-2 at Atherton Collieries, with George West (2), Alex Newby (2) and Kurt Willoughby (penalty) on target for the visitors.

Kendal went down 2-1 at home to Brighouse Town, Ben Thomas with their late consolation goal.

In the NPL Premier, Lancaster won 5-0 at Whitby Town, Samuel Bailey (2), Charlie Bailey, Mamadou Djabi and Paul Jarvis the scorers.

Jack Muldoon’s first-half goal secured a third straight National League victory for AFC Fylde at Bromley.

In the NWCL Premier, Charnock Richard won 2-1 at Abbey Hey, but Burscough lost 1-0 at home to Widnes.