Mick Taylor stepped down at Bamber Bridge because he felt changes were needed – Matt Lawlor

Mick Taylor quit as Bamber Bridge boss after deciding something needed to change if the club was to avoid relegation this season.

Brig are in danger of dropping out of the NPL Premier Division – they are just one place above the drop zone with five games of the season to go.

After a torrid run of 12 games without a win in all competitions – and a run of seven successive defeats – Taylor felt he had little alternative but to hand in his resignation

He has been replaced by player-coach and captain Matt Lawlor and first-team coach Joey Allen on a caretaker basis.

They took charge of the team for last weekend’s trip to Basford United, which ended in a 1-0 defeat.

Lawlor revealed that Taylor’s decision to quit was a tough one to take for everybody connected with the club.

“After a run of 12 games without a win, Mick came to the decision himself on Thursday night that he wanted to step down,” he said.

“He felt that something needed to change and that change was himself. We as his coaching team did not agree but he made the decision for himself and his family.

“Nobody has worked harder trying to turn this run around than him. We are gutted to see him go.

“He’s an absolute legend of a bloke and everybody at the club loves him.

“Football is a very fickle sport and the last 12 games it wasn’t happening and we can’t really put our finger on why.

“It did work at the start. We went six or seven unbeaten and we had some great wins, like beating Hyde 5-2. I think a little bit of luck is involved and player responsibility.”

Meanwhile, Lawlor reckons Brig will have no problems getting the wins they need for survival if they perform like they did against Basford.

The pair were unable to inspire a change in fortunes on the pitch but Lawlor – who played in the game – admits he and Collins were left scratching their heads the final whistle as to how their men had failed to not even take a point.

“We absolutely battered Basford,” said Lawlor.

“How we did not win that game or at least take a point, I’ll never know. We should have won.

“We had two stonewall penalties turned down; two shots cleared off the line; a number of half chances. We dominated from start to finish but just couldn’t score and we conceded from a set piece. “

Brig handed a debut to Joe Booth, who the new mangement duo were able to sign on deadline day from North West Counties outfit Squires Gates, although Taylor had already begun the ground work into bringing him to the club.

The former AFC Fylde midfielder – who is the record appearance holder for the Coasters – was influential for Brig

Lawlor believes he will prove to be a pivotal over the final five games of the season as they look to remain above the relegation zone.

“I thought Joe made a massive difference for us in midfield,” said Lawlor, who used to play alongside Booth when the pair were at Fylde.

“He was always looking to get on the ball and was alaways available.”