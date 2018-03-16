Crucial clashes will define Brig’s season

The next four days are likely to decide Bamber Bridge’s fate this season as they ready themselves for two huge games.

This weekend Brig travel to NPL First Division North leaders Hyde United before welcoming second-placed South Shields to the Sir Tom Finney Stadium on Tuesday night.

Neil Reynolds’ men – currently in fourth, seven points off the top with a game hand – know that defeats over the next two days are likely to end any hopes they have of winning automatic promotion.

However, two victories will put them right in the mix with 10 games of the season still to go. And as they proved last weekend when they went to third-placed Scarborough Athletic and won – they have got the head for the big occasion.

Brig battled back to earn a 2-2 draw against Droylsden on Tuesday night and they were boosted by news that Hyde had slipped to defeat at second-bottom Ossett Albion.

“It was a blow to only draw on Tuesday night, but we targeted four points from the past two games,” Reynolds said. “We expected to draw at Scarborough and beat Droylsden, so we did it the other way around.

“Nothing has really changed, we know that we have to win these next two games. We have to be realistic, if we lose then we are looking at the play-offs.

“If we win them, then it’s on. If we draw then we will still be in it with 10 games to go.”

Hyde have yet to taste defeat on their own 4G pitch this season and Reynolds knows his men will have to be at their best.

“They are a very strong side,” said Reynolds. “I don’t know how they got beat by Ossett.

“It’s going to be as tough as going to Scarborough but we came away from there last week with a win.”

Selection wise, Brad Carsley is fit again and scored against Droylsden, but Reynolds has a slight concern over midfielder Danny Forbes. Loan man Adam Roscoe will be missing due to a groin strain.