Brig boys looking to challenge in Premier

Bamber Bridge boss Neil Reynolds reckons his players have the ability to flourish in the NPL Premier Division next season.

After many attempts and close shaves in recent years, Brig finally achieved their Holy Grail at the weekend when they were promoted out of the NPL First Division North.

Chris Marlow’s 80th-minute strike was enough to give them victory over Prescot Cables in the play-off final on a gloriously sunny afternoon at the Sir Tom Finney Stadium.

Reynolds believes his team have what it takes to cope in the division higher and has backed the club to make a run for the National League North.

“I am not going to lie,” said Reynolds. “I will be looking to bolster the squad over the summer with one or two additions.

“But the players deserve a crack at it. They are a good side and I feel they can more than hold their own in the Premier Division.

“I want us to go and challenge and I am not being arrogant when I say this. I don’t want us to be hanging around the bottom end of the division or in mid-table.

“I want to get this team up again and the National League North is our goal.

“We will be giving everything we can next season to make that happen.”

Reynolds, who dedicated the success to former club stalwart the late Gerry Lawson, admitted leading Brig to promotion was one of the greatest moments of his football career.

“I am so proud,” he said. “So proud for everybody connected with the club – the players, the fans, the staff.

“Well done to Prescot Cables, but this was our time.”