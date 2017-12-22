Brig boss Reynolds eyes the big picture

Neil Reynolds is set to buck the commonly held football trend of ‘taking one game at a time’ over the next week or so.

The Bamber Bridge boss is fully aware that his players face a heavy workload over the annual hectic Christmas period.

A trip to bottom-placed Goole AFC tomorrow is followed by home games against Skelmerdale United on Boxing Day and NPL First Division North leaders South Shields on December 30.

Brig’s run of four games in 10 days is completed on New Year’s Day with a trip to Colwyn Bay.

With so many games in such a short space of time, Reynolds is planning ahead as he seeks to gain the maximum amount of points.

“Goole is the first of four games in 10 days so we will have to rotate and change players from game to game,” said Reynolds, who watched his team move back into second spot in the table thanks to a convincing 3-0 win over Radcliffe Borough last Saturday.

“We’ve got to do it because no player can play four games in eight days at their maximum.

“We’ve got a full complement of 19 to pick from and 19 will get minutes.

“People will look at things and wonder why certain players aren’t playing in certain games but that’s the way it’s got to be.”

Goole are currently rock-bottom of the table having picked up just two wins from their 21 league games. However, Reynolds is taking nothing for granted.

“We played them at home and hit them for six,” he said.

“They had a relatively new manager at the time and I said, ‘You won’t lose every game and will pick up points off teams’.

“It is the kind of game where the league table has to go out of the window.

“It will be easy to rev them up when they’re playing second in the league.

“We’ll work hard ahead of the game and have got to be professional in our approach and have to just go there and do what we’ve got to do.”