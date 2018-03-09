Boro clash is make or break for Bamber Bridge

Bamber Bridge captain Matt Lawlor has warned his team-mates that losing this weekend is not really an option – if they want to secure automatic promotion this season.

Neil Reynolds’ men, in fourth spot in the NPL First Division North, travel to Scarborough Athletic – the team directly above them in the table.

A defeat will see Brig slip 10 points behind Boro with 13 games of the season left to play.

And with the top two – leaders South Shields and Hyde United – even further ahead at this point in time, Lawlor accepts that there is not much margin for error for his men.

However, with games against all the teams above them to come over the next few weeks, Brig know their destiny remains firmly in their own hands.

Lawlor said: “If we lose to the three teams above us, I would not say we are out of it because we have the play-offs and we are a few points ahead of the teams who are lower than us in the table. We also have a few games in hand on them.

“But I think it would put us out of the picture for an automatic promotion spot. We are eight points behind Hyde who are second, but I think if we can avoid defeats then it will still keep us in it.

“The good thing is it’s in our hands – it’s completely up to us.

“We played Scarborough not that long ago. With all the postponements, it was actually our league match.

“We drew 0-0 and did very well against them, so we’ve nothing to fear on Saturday.

“We’ll be going there looking to get a result rather than a point. We know a lot about them. They are a good team – well drilled. They play on a 4G pitch so that is going to be different.

“But playing them, Hyde and South Shields, it’s always going to be tough for us but I think with the calibre we have in the squad, we have the ability to go and get the results.”

Having been part of two play-off campaigns for Brig in the past, which ultimately ended in failure, Lawlor would love to finally help the club achieve its long-held ambition of winning promotion.

“I’ve enjoyedthis season massively,” said Lawlor.

“It’s been different to other seasons, but also the same.

“We have got the same core of lads in the squad – but it’s different with Neil Crowe not being the manager any more.

“The new manager Renno – even though he was part of it before – he’s brought his own ideas. He brings something different– a change of approach.

“It’s just been a really good season so far. We have only lost three times all season – once at home.

“I think we have been really consistent. It just shows how strong the league is that we have got three teams above us.”