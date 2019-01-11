Bamber Bridge boss Mick Taylor is on a revenge mission against Hyde

Mick Taylor has revenge on the mind this weekend when his Bamber Bridge team welcome Hyde United to the Sir Tom Finney Stadium.

The Brig boss’s first game in charge of the club was against the Tigers at the end of October last year.

And it ended in disappointing fashion for Taylor as his men exited the FA Trophy 3-0 at Ewen Field.

While that result came on the back of a tumultuous few weeks for the club following the departure of previous manager Neil Reynolds, things are a lot more settled at Irongate. And Taylor has backed his men to produce a different result when the two sides meet once more this weekend in the NPL Premier Division.

“Hyde was my first game in charge,” said Taylor. “They beat us 3-0 in the FA Trophy and hopefully we will put up a better performance against them this time.

“To be fair our overall performance was good, we just made a couple of mistakes.

“But we know them really well. They came up with us last year and they are a good side.

“It’s going to be tough game. They are well organised and have experience in their team.”

Taylor has bolstered his squad with the acquisition of winger Scott Harries who has joined from Kendal.

“We are delighted Scott has joined us at Bamber Bridge, he is an experienced winger who has vast experience and was one of our top targets.

Brig returned to winning ways at the weekend after losing twice over the festive period – 2-1 to Marine at home on Boxing Day and then 2-0 at Warrington Town on New Year’s Day.

They were 3-1 winners over Grantham Town at the Sir Tom Finney Stadium – sealing the points thanks to three late goals from Matt Dudley, Alistair Waddecar and a stoppage-time effort from Luca Navarro after the visitors had taken an early lead courtesy of a penalty.

“It was looking like it might not happen for us,” said Taylor. “But you have got to keep believing.

On the injury front, Taylor has injury concerns over centre half Kieran Charnock who has been struggling with tendonitis in his Achilles.

Regan Linney is edging ever closer to a return after missing the first half of the season witha knee injury.

Macauley Wilson remains on the long-term casualty list as he awaits knee surgery.