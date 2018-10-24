Bamber Bridge appoint Mick Taylor to succeed Neil Reynolds as boss

Bamber Bridge have named first-team coach Mick Taylor as successor to Neil Reynolds as manager.

Reynolds took over as FC United of Manchester boss on Monday, ending a 10-year association with Brig.

Joining Taylor in the Irongate dugout will be ex-boss Neil Crowe, who will combine his post as the club’s director of football with the role of assistant manager.

“I’m excited for the future, it’s a dream come true, the pinnacle, managing the team I love,” said Taylor.

“With Crowey by my side I can learn more and grow in to the role. One thing is for certain, we will give everything to this great club”.

There are further changes on the coaching staff. Club stalwart Stu Barton remains as the goalkeeping coach and he will be joined by club captain Matt Lawlor, who has been appointed to the role of player/coach.

Joining them as first-team coach will be Fleetwood Town Academy coach Joey Collins.

Club chairman Fran Doyle said: “Bamber Bridge FC are delighted that Mick and Neil have accepted the managerial roles.

“We felt it was important to recruit to a management team who have the best interests of the club at heart.

“Both are long-term servants of the club and an integral part of the Brig family.

“We are also delighted that Matt has accepted the offer to join the club’s coaching staff.

“It’s great to be able to reward a player who has been such an excellent servant of the club with his first role in senior coaching.”