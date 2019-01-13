Bamber Bridge 5, Hyde United 2: Brig enjoy terrific win over the Tigers

A Paul Dawson hat-trick inspired Bamber Bridge to a 5-2 win over in-form Hyde United.

Three from Dawson and a goal each for Chris Marlow and Matt Dudley sent Brig on their way to back-to-back wins in the Evo-Stik Premier Division.

Things didn’t start too well though for Micky Taylor’s men, when Hyde’s captain Jordan Fagbola stabbed home amongst a crowd of bodies following an early corner.

Brig took less than 10 minutes to find their response, with Paul Dawson bulleting home a header after latching on to a fantastic cross.

And, things got even better on the half our mark, when the ‘King of Brig’ Chris Marlow fired home from inside the box to turn the game on its head.

With half time approaching Matt Dudley then got in on the act and struck home a magnificent free kick, sending the hosts in at the break with a two goal advantage.

Darren Kelly made changes at half time and the visitors almost found a way back into the game, when Tom Pratt crashed an effort off the woodwork.

Despite that near chance, things got worse for the Tigers on the hour when Dawson added his second and his team’s fourth with a beauty of a strike from distance.

Brig’s No.6 didn’t plan on stopping there, and 70 minutes he rifled home for his hat trick to plunge the home side into a 5-1 lead.

Hyde pulled one back in the closing stages through their No.9 Chib Chilaka, but that was only a consolation on an afternoon that thoroughly belonged to Bamber Bridge.