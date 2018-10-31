Bamber Bridge 3, Colne 1: New boss Micky Taylor claims first win

Micky Taylor claimed his first win as Bamber Bridge manager, with a 3-1 win over Colne in the NPL League Cup.

Brig progressed thanks to goals from Matt Lawlor, Alistair Waddecar and Matt Dudley late in the day.

Lawlor opened the scoring early doors to send Brig in ahead at the break, before Waddecar added a second just after half time.

Ramirez Howarth pulled one back half way through the second half to set up a nervy end, but in the dying embers Dudley sealed the win for Brig.

On a chilly Lancashire night under the floodlights, the game started evenly with both sides looking to get the ball down and play on a great surface.

It was Brig who conjured up the game’s first chance with 10 minutes played.

Stuart Vasey did well to spread the ball wide to Jordan Darr, who beat his man and forced a smart save from Colne captain Hakan Burton.

From the resulting corner the ball fell to Lawlor, whose strike at goal deflected into the bottom corner to hand Brig an early lead.

After their goal, Brig continued to knock the ball around nicely, but the next chance fell to the visitors.

Colne’s left-back Ben Barber played the first time pass across goal to Howarth, who took a touch before unleashing a strike that flew just over the bar.

And the Brig shot-stopper was called into action again just before half time, when he parried Dominic Kerrigan’s powerful strike from inside the box behind for a corner.

Brig came out positively and were gifted the chance to double their lead, when referee Peter Shacklady pointed to the spot following a tangle in the box.

Up stepped Waddecar, who slotted home into the top corner giving Burton absolutely no chance in the Colne goal.

And the No.7 almost doubled his tally seconds after but his effort from close range was brilliantly blocked by Jonathan Hodgkinson.

As the half went on the visitors grew in confidence and with 20 minutes left they found a way back into the game.

Howarth cut inside from the right and unleashed a fantastic left footed curling strike that nestled into the bottom corner off the post.

The visitors were pressing for an equaliser, but Brig almost wrapped the game up when Darren McKnight curled an effort just wide of the top corner with five minutes left to play.

In the last minute of normal time Colne really ought to have taken the game to penalties, but Morgan could only guide his header from close range straight at Roccia.

And, with the last kick of the game, substitute Dudley put the icing on the Brig cake with a lovely dinked finish to book the hosts’ place in the third round of the Integro League Cup.