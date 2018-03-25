Bamber Bridge 1, Glossop North End 1

Bamber Bridge were forced to settle for a share of the spoils, as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Glossop North End.

Neil Reynolds’ men hit the front half way through the first half when Alistair Waddecar opened the scoring from a free kick, but the visitors went in level after Courtney Meppen-Walter converted from the penalty spot.

The visitors had handed Brig several free kicks in dangerous positions early doors and Waddecar eventually made one count just after the 20-minute mark.

Brig’s number seven stepped up and bent in a beauty over the wall and past Russell Saunders from the left side of the 18-yard box.

Chris Willcock’s side responded well, and Meppen-Walter called Lloyd Rigby into action following Waddecar’s opener, with a dipping strike from distance that was well palmed away by the Brig shot stopper.

Tuesday’s winner against South Shields was scored by Kieran Charnock and the centre back came inches away from finding the net once again.

Brig’s number-5 latched onto a free kick at the back post, only to see his volley whistle agonisingly wide of the post.

And Neil Reynolds’ side were left to rue that missed opportunity when Meppen-Walter levelled things up from the spot on 35-minutes.

Matt Lawlor was penalised for a foul when he brought Mason down inside the box, and Meppen-Walter stepped up to send Rigby the wrong way, to level things up.

After that equaliser it was the hosts that came close to restoring their lead, when Regan Linney’s well placed shot from inside the box was tipped behind by Saunders.

HALF TIME: Bamber Bridge 1-1 Glossop North End

It was Glossop’s goal scorer that came closest to finding the net in the second half, when Rigby again produced a superb save to tip Meppen-Walter’s goal-bound volley behind on 51 minutes.

Lewis Nightingale looked a main threat for Brig - the winger tried his luck from the edge of the box with an effort that curled over the crossbar.

It was the number-11 that was in the action again next, when his low effort after a neat turn inside the box was gathered by Saunders.

The visitors had an encouraging spell following that chance though, when Rigby rushed out to block Hickman’s effort, before Mason flashed a fierce shot just wide, having cut in from the left.

On the 83rd minute Brig were gifted the chance to make it 2-1, when Danny Forbes was clipped inside the box after a positive run.

Adam Dodd stepped up after scoring from the spot last time out, but the left back saw his effort saved by Saunders.

The hosts pushed for a winner, but that spot kick proved to be the last real chance, and Neil Reynolds’ side had to settle for a share of the spoils.