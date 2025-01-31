Bamber Bridge face huge week ahead in battle against the drop
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Brig sit in 19th spot in the NPL Premier Division – just three points above the drop zone – after a difficult spell which has garnered just two points from a possible 21.
After a creditable 2-2 draw at play-off chasing Stockton Town, Brig’s season arguably reached its nadir in the first half on Saturday as they conceded four times without reply at home to Warrington Rylands.
Although there are plenty of games left, the next week is crucial for Brig as they play the two sides directly below them in the table.
This weekend, they head to Mickleover, who are in 20th position, before welcoming second-bottom Basford United to the Sir Tom Finney Stadium the following weekend.
Milligan said: “It’s massive these next couple of games. We need to start picking up some points.
"There are still a lot of games to go, I get that but we need to start beating the teams around us.
"The lads need to start showing up and stop making silly mistakes, it’s as simple as that.
"I have been getting questioned lately which is fair enough because the blame starts with the manager but I can’t help it when the lads are making silly mistakes which are costing us.
"Mickleover are a good side, they try play football. Their pitch is astro turf so hopefully it will suit our lads.”
AFC Fylde go in search of much-needed points this weekend when they head to FC Halifax Town.
The Coasters sit in the relegation zone in the National League but are only one point from safety. In the NL North, Southport travel to Buxton. Tomorrow’s fixtures: NPL Premier Division – Guiseley v Lancaster City; NPL West Division – Wythenshawe v Clitheroe; NWC Premier Division – FC St Helens v Charnock Richard, Ramsbottom United v Longridge Town; NWC First Division North – Ashton Athletic v Garstang; Edward Case Cup quarter-final – Ashville v Euxton Villa.